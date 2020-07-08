Amazon Alexa had a feature missing on its smartphone app that should have been a part of it all along. The smart assistant comes with hands-free control of all manner of devices, but the feature was missing on the smartphone app. Now, Amazon has started rolling out hands-free mode to Alexa app for both Android and iOS devices.

The Amazon Alexa has had its own app for a while now. Even some smartphones now come with Alexa built-in. Until now, you needed to touch the Alexa button on the bottom to control the assistant with your voice. But now, it is finally changing. It is enabled automatically when the app is turned on.

To stay hands-free, all you need to do is open the Alexa app, either manually or by using another smart assistant like Google Assistant or Siri. Then, you can control Alexa with your voice as you normally would on an Echo or other device. You can ask it to control your smart home, play music or anything and everything else that Alexa can do.

Via: Engadget