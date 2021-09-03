Amazon is planning to start selling Amazon-branded TVs in the United States this year, according to a report from The Business Insider. The company is planning to launch its TVs just in time for the holiday season, sometime in the October-November window. The project has been reportedly under development for almost two years by teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, the same team that brought up Amazon’s Echo range of devices and the widely renowned Kindle e-readers.

The report claims even though the TVs will be sold via Amazon, and will be Amazon-branded, they’ll be manufactured by some third-party vendors like TCL or BPL. A separate Amazon’s in-house TV is said to be under development as well, which will be its flagship TV, but it’s unclear if it will launch alongside other TVs this fall.

The TV will, well it’s obvious, have Alexa as its virtual assistant. Though it’s not known if they’ll run on Fire TV OS or not. The screen sizes will vary from 55-inches to 75-inches. There’s no word on the cost either, yet.

Amazon already sells its Amazon-branded TVs under the AmazonBasics brand in India. The TVs have performed fairly well in terms of sales, and even in terms of customer satisfaction. It remains to be seen if the online shopping giant brings the same TV to the US, or not. Would you be interested in buying Amazon-branded TVs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!