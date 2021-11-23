Amazon Black Friday deals let you save on the best Android devices in the market

You can currently save tons of money on the latest Android devices directly from Amazon.com, in case you’re interested in picking up your new smartphone during Black Friday. Deals start with Samsung devices, as we have found that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is receiving a 17 percent discount that translates to $300 instant savings, which leaves this amazing and stunning foldable device with stylus support at $1,500. This will get you a new unlocked device with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM, an under-display selfie camera, and you can also score a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 absolutely free.

The smaller and more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale. You can pick one up for $850 after a 15 percent discount that converts to $150 savings. This model doesn’t include stylus support, and its display doesn’t have the same quality as the one on the Z Fold 3, but its smaller form factor and its lower price tag have made this Samsung’s most popular foldable. And yes, you also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro when you choose to buy this device.

We have also spotted savings on the latest OnePlus 9 series that currently goes for $800 on its most potent Pro variant. This model is receiving a $269 discount, and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The vanilla variant is seeing a $130 discount so that you can pick one up for $600, and if you want more budget-friendly options, you can opt for the OnePlus 8T that sells for $500 after a $100 discount, or the Nord N200 that sells for $200 after a $40 discount.

You will also find options from Sony and Motorola, as the Sony Xperia 1 III sells for $1,198 after a $101.99 discount. The Moto RAZR 5G is getting a 43 percent discount that will get you $600 savings so that you can get one for $800. Or opt for the Moto Edge for $600 after a $100 discount.