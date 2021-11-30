Amazon Appstore not working on Android 12, reports suggest

Amazon's Appstore recently came into highlight when Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will support Android apps and the company is partnering with Amazon to integrate its AppStore into the OS. As for the Android world, Google Play Store is the default option for installing Android apps. However, according to a report, Amazon Appstore seems to be broken on Android 12.

It seems that Amazon has forgotten to update its Appstore for the latest Android version, even though Android 12 has been out for well over a month. Users on Amazon's forum (via Slashdot and Liliputing) have been complaining about the issue of apps downloading on their Android 12 device but not working.

"We’re excited about Android 12 too. Unfortunately, we’re working through some issues. Thank you for your patience as we get your Appstore back" – Amazon on the Appstore issue

It seems that the issue is related to Amazon's DRM and applies to both paid and free apps on the Amazon Appstore. A bunch of users on the forum are also complaining that their app library is also not showing up on the Amazon Appstore on Android 12. The first issue about this was reported over a month ago, and it seems like Amazon is yet to fix the issue. With Amazon yet to fix the bug, it seems that this will take some time so we recommend you to switch to some other reliable app provider until then. Nevertheless, we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear anything about the issue being fixed.

Source Slashdot, Liliputing | Via Android Authority