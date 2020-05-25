Today’s Memorial Day deals come from B&H and Amazon. We start with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s $200 off. This Late 2019 model comes in Space Gray, and it can be yours for $2,199. It comes with a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

Next up is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which also gets a $200 discount. You can get one for $999, and you get a 12.3-inch touch screen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB in storage space.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Want to pay even less for a laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is selling for $699 after a $200 discount. You get a 1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 5

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air is getting a $50 discount. You can get one in Space Gray for just $579, and you get this version with 64GB in storage and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity.

Buy iPad Air

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera kit is available for $449 after a $100 discount. You get an 18-55mm and a 75-300mm lens, a 16GB Sandisk Extreme SD card, and PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate to edit your shots.

Buy Canon EOS Rebel T7 kit

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is also on sale. This factory-locked device with 128GB storage can be yours for $293.55 after a $106 discount. The A50 is $50 off, leaving it at $300, and the A10e is $150 after a $30 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A51

The AirPods Pro are $19.05 off, but you can save an extra $1.96 at checkout. You can get one for $229.95 or less since you can also get a $10 discount when you pay with Amazon’s Store Card.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is available with a wide variety of discounts. You can save up to $14, depending on the model you choose.

Buy PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

You can also check out the complete list of Best Buy Memorial Day deals here

Best Buy Deals

