Amazon launches Amp, app to host live radio shows and listen to music

Amazon today launched its new audio app called Amp. The new live audio application is designed to create radio shows by letting people become DJs to play songs and talk to listeners. Amp is already available from the Apple App Store, and the music catalog includes “tens of millions” of songs from big studios, such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and many more independent labels.

Amazon today announced its Clubhouse competitor that comes with a unique twist, allowing creators to play music and talk to listeners, essentially offering a radio station. Amp is currently in Beta, and it is invite-only for the time being. Interested users currently have to sign up for the waiting list, where they’ll receive a code to sign up for the new audio service.

Amp has already signed up a few high-profile artists such as Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Big Boi, Travis Barker, and Nikita Gradun, a YouTube influencer, says Bloomberg. Amp is currently only available via the iPhone application, and Amazon didn’t share when or if it will ever make it to Android or the web.

“One of the great things about radio is it’s ubiquitously available,” said John Ciancutti, a vice president at Amazon developing the product. “We’re working hard to make Amp better and more widely available.”

Ciancutti said that the current focus for Amazon isn’t to make money from the app, but to encourage creators to join the platform with an extensive music library. We assume that the company would eventually insert ads into audio streams to monetize the platform, and allow content creators and artists to get a cut. Creators could also eventually earn money from sponsored segments.

Amazon is one of the last companies to join the Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms, and Spotify’s race to launch an audio-focused platform.