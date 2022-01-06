Amazon Alexa coming to Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches soon, but no word on Wear OS 3 update yet

Fossil announced two new smartwatches yesterday, one in collaboration with Razer and another one in collaboration with Skagen Falster. Along with the new products, Fossil has also confirmed that Amazon Alexa will be coming to all the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches soon. The Skagen Falster Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch already ships with the Amazon Alexa tile. But, opening the tile reveals that Alexa is "coming soon".

Alexa will be launching in the first half of this year on our Gen 6 devices, with the opportunity to roll out on future devices. We’ll have more information closer to launch!

Fossil has confirmed that the Alexa voice assistant will be available in the first half of 2022, but there isn't an exact date yet. Another thing that is unknown right now is the Wear OS 3 update launch date for the Fossil Gen 6. The company says it has 'no updates to share' regarding the Wear OS 3 update for the smartwatch. It is expected that the update will arrive by the second half of 2022, though.

