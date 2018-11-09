Amazon agrees to list iPhone, iPads, other Apple products

Amazon and Apple have entered into an agreement for the consumer hardware giant to sell several of its wares on the marketplace in eight regions just in time for the holiday season.

CNET reports that the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPad Pro and Apple Watch Series 4 as Beats-branded headphones will be listed in France, German, India, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States from this month onwards. They will join select MacBook models on the Amazon platform. None of these products technically compete one-on-one with Amazon’s — the Fire tablets are geared to the mass market while the HomePod is a notable omission in this list.

Apple-authorized resellers will supply most of the stock to Amazon — non-approved sellers can no longer send Apple products to Amazon warehouses from December 1 and must file with Amazon to have any warehoused Apple inventory returned after January 4.

Many online platforms have resold Apple products in varying quantities and qualities, but this is the first time where Apple has reached out to Amazon to standardize its offerings.

Amazon has had difficulties with both Apple and Google in recent years having delisted Apple TV and Chromecast products. In the case with Google, the search giant retaliated by disallowing Amazon Echo Show units from accessing YouTube through a custom-made app. Apple TV, meanwhile, has since returned to the marketplace, even though it competes against Amazon’s own Fire TV range of products.