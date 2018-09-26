Android

Today only on Amazon: 200GB microSD cards for $35 and more

Contents

The commoditization of microSD cards has gotten really intense.

Through 3am Eastern tonight, Amazon has some killer deals on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards with the 200GB card at 40 percent off and the 256GB and 400GB ones at 60 percent.

Click here to get at the deals. Oddly enough, the 8GB card is stuck without a discount at $11.99, costing more than two of its larger capacities.

  • 16GB – $7.71 (30 percent off)
  • 32GB – $9.79 (35 percent off)
  • 64GB – $15.99 (36 percent off)
  • 128GB – $26.80 (21 percent off)
  • 200GB – $34.99 (40 percent off)
  • 256GB – $51.99 (65 percent off)
  • 400GB – $99.99 (60 percent off)

Some cards are eligible for free Prime One-Day shipping. All cards are rated for transfer speeds of around 100MB/s.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Amazon, Deals, discounts, microsd, News, SanDisk
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.