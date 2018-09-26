Today only on Amazon: 200GB microSD cards for $35 and more

The commoditization of microSD cards has gotten really intense.

Through 3am Eastern tonight, Amazon has some killer deals on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards with the 200GB card at 40 percent off and the 256GB and 400GB ones at 60 percent.

Click here to get at the deals. Oddly enough, the 8GB card is stuck without a discount at $11.99, costing more than two of its larger capacities.

16GB – $7.71 (30 percent off)

32GB – $9.79 (35 percent off)

64GB – $15.99 (36 percent off)

128GB – $26.80 (21 percent off)

200GB – $34.99 (40 percent off)

256GB – $51.99 (65 percent off)

400GB – $99.99 (60 percent off)

Some cards are eligible for free Prime One-Day shipping. All cards are rated for transfer speeds of around 100MB/s.