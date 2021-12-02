The amazing Garmin Fenix 6X Pro and other great Garmin smartwatches are on sale

We start today’s deals with a selection of Garmin smartwatches that receive up to 38 percent savings depending on the model you go for. So, for example, you can get the powerful Garmin Fenix 6X Pro for just $485 after receiving a $215 discount that represents 31 percent savings for anyone interested. The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is a premium solar-powered multisport GPS smartwatch that features mapping, music, grade-adjusted pace guidance, pulse OX sensors, and a 1.4-inch display. You also get advanced sleep monitoring, a 21-hour battery that can work longer if it is a sunny day.

The next best option comes as the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which currently receives a 23 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $268. This model also includes some of the best features of the Fenix 6X Pro, including bony energy monitoring, animated workouts, Pulse IX sensors for advanced sleep monitoring, and an $81.99 discount on its 45mm model. The Garmin Venu is currently available for $220 after a $130 discount representing 37 percent savings. This model comes in Rose Gold with a Tan Band, so you must be sure you like it before clicking the checkout button.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Instinct

You will also find the Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Venu Sq models on sale. The larger Gamin Instinct is receiving the best savings out of the bunch with a 38 percent discount, which means that you can pick one up for $185 after a $115 discount. This rugged outdoor watch with GPS features heart rate monitoring and a 3-axis compass. And finally, the more affordable option comes as the Gamin Venu Sq that is now available for $171 after a $29 discount. This option features a bright touchscreen display, up to six days of battery life, and more great features.