Technology advances so rapidly that many laptops and tablets become obsolete after a few years. Unfortunately, that means spending thousands of dollars to upgrade to the latest technology every decade. Instead of breaking the bank to get a high-performance laptop, find excellent deals on preowned electronics that are refurbished and as good as new. Here’s a roundup of 7 refurbished laptops, touchscreens, and tablets that we’ve compiled to help you score amazing deals!

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

There are many different tablets and laptops on the market, but none quite as versatile as the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. This device combines the portability of a tablet with the power of a laptop. At 1.73lbs, the Surface Pro is extremely lightweight and ideal for the frequent flier. The 9-hour battery life allows for all day video streaming and internet browsing. The Surface Pro also possesses the components of a high performing laptop. With a 256GB SSD and 6th generation Intel Core i5, you’ll have blazing fast speeds. At 66% off, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) is just $499.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) – $499

See Deal

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 512GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

Compared to the Surface Pro, the Microsoft Surface Book is engineered to be more similar to a laptop. It possesses similar features to the Surface Pro like being extremely portable and lightweight, but places a stronger emphasis on function. The Surface Book is designed with a Intel Core i7 processor that allows you to seamlessly run multiple apps with no difficulties. The NVIDIA GeForce Graphics 1GB is excellent for running your favorite games. If you want a laptop that delivers performance and portability, get the Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 512GB Silver (Factory Recertified) and you won’t be disappointed. Your total is just $879, which is 68% off the original price.

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 512GB Silver (Factory Recertified) – $879

See Deal

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

If you’re highly interested in the Microsoft Surface Book, but want something more affordable than the previous option, get the Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified). This laptop functions similarly with a Intel Core i5 processor and 256 GB storage space. The IPS TouchScreen Display is easy-to-use and phenomenal for watching your favorite movies. The best part of this Surface Book is the price, which is currently 64% off. Get the Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) for $529.99.

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) – $529.99

See Deal

HP Spectre x360 13″ Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD – Blue (Certified Refurbished)

Microsoft has a very strong competitor with the HP Spectre x360. This device boasts a powerful multi-touch display for an immersive viewing experience as a laptop and tablet. Switching between the two is simple and straightforward thanks to the 360 degrees of rotation. Plus, the HP Spectre is constructed with a powerful 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, one of the premium performance CPUs on the market. Take 15% off the HP Spectre x360 13″ Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD – Blue (Certified Refurbished) to make your total $1099.99.

HP Spectre x360 13″ Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD – Blue (Certified Refurbished) – $1099.99

See Deal

HP Spectre x360 15″ Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 256GB SSD – Silver (Certified Refurbished)

If you enjoy the HP Spectre x360, but want something even more powerful, get a newer version of the HP Spectre x360. Originally released in 2018, this HP Spectre comes with even more bells and whistles. Boasting a 15.6” diagonal display and 4K micro-edge touch display with 8 million pixels, this model is hard to beat when it comes to streaming videos. You’ll have built-in security running Windows 10 and apps like Mail, Calendar, Photos, and much more. At 26% off, the HP Spectre x360 15″ Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 256GB SSD – Silver (Certified Refurbished) is $1249.99.

HP Spectre x360 15″ Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 256GB SSD – Silver (Certified Refurbished) – $1249.99

See Deal

Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified)

Specifically crafted for hardworking professionals who spend hours on the computer every day, the Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified) is a premium laptop that allows for seamless multitasking. Thanks to the 15-hour battery life, your work will never be stopped abruptly due to lack of nearby electrical outlets. Maximize the full potential of the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for your work and personal needs. Get the Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified) for $1509, which is 39% off the original price.

Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified) – $1509

See Deal

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 256GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified)

The very last deal is also a Surface Book. It sports a 13.5” PixelSense TouchScreen Display and Bluetooth connectivity. Transfer files or listen to your songs easily on this laptop. The tactile keyboard and touchpad feel great under your fingertips. The Factory Recertified title means that this laptop was inspected and restored by the manufacturer. They are all rigorously tested for imperfections so you can rest assured. Take 55% off the Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 256GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified) and get it today for $1109.

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 256GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified) – $1109

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!