The Xiaomi-backed brand Huami has announced its latest wearable, the Amazfit X. It has been launched via the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The smartwatch uses a 700°C hot bending FPC-connected three-piece motherboard to achieve the design.

The Amazfit X features a minimalistic design that has a 2.07-inch 326 PPI 92-degree curved screen. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that gives users easy to understand assessments. The device tracks stress levels as well and promises a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit X specifications

  • 2.07-inch (206 x 640 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness
  • Button-free force-sensing sensor
  • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
  • Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor, SpO2 / Blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor
  • 9 sports modes. Also tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
  • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
  • Digital microphone
  • Dimensions: 22.6×13.6mm; Weight: 39g
  • 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS
  • 205mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage

If you’re interested, you can purchase it from the Indiegogo listing here. It starts at $149 s a part of early bird offer, but the original price is $329. The device is expected to start shipping in August.

