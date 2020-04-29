The Xiaomi-backed brand Huami has announced its latest wearable, the Amazfit X. It has been launched via the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The smartwatch uses a 700°C hot bending FPC-connected three-piece motherboard to achieve the design.
The Amazfit X features a minimalistic design that has a 2.07-inch 326 PPI 92-degree curved screen. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that gives users easy to understand assessments. The device tracks stress levels as well and promises a 7-day battery life on a single charge.
Amazfit X specifications
- 2.07-inch (206 x 640 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness
- Button-free force-sensing sensor
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor, SpO2 / Blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor
- 9 sports modes. Also tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- Digital microphone
- Dimensions: 22.6×13.6mm; Weight: 39g
- 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS
- 205mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage
If you’re interested, you can purchase it from the Indiegogo listing here. It starts at $149 s a part of early bird offer, but the original price is $329. The device is expected to start shipping in August.