Amazfit X
Author
Tags

The Xiaomi-backed brand Huami has announced its latest wearable, the Amazfit X. It has been launched via the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The smartwatch uses a 700°C hot bending FPC-connected three-piece motherboard to achieve the design.

The Amazfit X features a minimalistic design that has a 2.07-inch 326 PPI 92-degree curved screen. It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that gives users easy to understand assessments. The device tracks stress levels as well and promises a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit X specifications

  • 2.07-inch (206 x 640 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness
  • Button-free force-sensing sensor
  • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
  • Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor, SpO2 / Blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor
  • 9 sports modes. Also tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
  • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
  • Digital microphone
  • Dimensions: 22.6×13.6mm; Weight: 39g
  • 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant
  • Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS
  • 205mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage

If you’re interested, you can purchase it from the Indiegogo listing here. It starts at $149 s a part of early bird offer, but the original price is $329. The device is expected to start shipping in August.

You May Also Like
HUAWEI Watch GT2

HUAWEI Watch GT2 is the latest wearable to get the Sp02 feature update

The Sp02 feature will help sport enthusiasts to monitor oxygen levels during hectic workout sessions.

Apple Music’s chief, Oliver Schusser, will now lead the Beats brand

The current head of Apple Music would also be the head of the Beats brand starting next month according to a leaked email

Today’s deals include Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and other interesting products

We have deals from Amazon and B&H Photo Video that include Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, the Powerbeats 3 and other great devices