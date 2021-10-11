Amazfit today announced the three brand new smartwatches in its series, the GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3. The new smartwatches come with several health tracking improvements, design changes, and new features. They’re also now powered by the new Zepp OS.

The new Zepp OS aims to optimize the performance of the new smart wearable devices, and instead of using a power-draining OS like wear OS, the company promises a lightweight and smooth operating system that is fit for purpose and eliminates tedious operations to lower the power consumption. The three new watches work with both Android and iOS devices, and they can connect to platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, or sync health data to Strava, Relive Runkeeper, Training peaks, and more.

Zepp OS

Customization: Up to 150+ vibrant watch faces with matching always-on displays for every mood or occasion, as well as dynamic effects and smooth animations. Wearers will even be able to design their own watch faces and mini apps with the app developer kit (coming soon).



4-in-1 easy health measurement: The ability to test four health metrics in one tap thanks to the built-in 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker TM PPG 3.0, which measures four health metrics (heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level and breathing rate) in as little as 45 seconds.



Easy 24-hour health management : Monitors your heart rate all day – even while swimming. With alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, as well as tracking heart rate zones so you can optimize your workouts, the watch is a comprehensive and easy-to-use health partner for everyone.



Easy to understand : Your current health and wellbeing are calculated in a flash and converted into a single PAI score, collated from data based on your past seven days of activity.



Advanced sleep tracking from your watch: Monitor your light, deep and REM sleep stages, plus your waking times during the night, daytime naps over 20 minutes, and even monitor your sleep breathing quality. For added convenience, check your sleep data directly on the watch.



Advanced menstrual cycle tracking: Easily understand your cycle and plan ahead. After recording your menstrual period, you can intelligently and intimately predict the time and length of the following menstrual and fertile window, so you can stay on your game without any surprises.



Efficient, quick-access screens: Save time, customize what matters to you and access Shortcut Cards to flow through your day with peace of mind. Get easy access to key information with a swipe or a tap.

Voice control: With Alexa, you can set an alarm, ask a question or more when online, and when offline, use the Offline Voice Assistant to open a sports mode or health feature, or even access Home Connect to control smart home devices. Also enjoy a growing ecosystem of over 10 mini apps.



Swift and accurate GPS: Get started faster with accuratelocation tracking based on five satellite systems.

Options to personalize: Prioritize your preferred features, upload a photo to customize your watch face background, or choose from 15 dynamic animated designs to match your outfit whether at work, rest or play.

Motivation tools: Track your runs with the optional Virtual Pacer, then optimize your progress and recovery with the PeakBeats performance algorithm.

Life admin tools: Manage your day with message notifications, sedentary and drink water reminders, calendar, events and to-do lists, weather forecasts, Bluetooth remote camera control, and more.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the ultimate premium smartwatch offering from the company. It boasts a 1.45-inch AMOLED Ultra HD glass and 331 PPI (Pixels-Per-Inch). It features a large circular screen with a seamless and smooth interaction with the OS, and it has a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio. It weighs just 32g, and it has a 450 mAh battery that can last 12 days on a single charge, according to the company.

The watch also features several other features that cannot be found in the rest of the smartwatches, such as 2.3GB of onboard memory for storing up to 470 songs, a speaker, Wi-Fi, support for Bluetooth calls, Alexa smart assistant, and 5 ATM (50m water resistance). Like the rest of the watches from the company, it supports over 150+ sports modes, and it can automatically recognize these.

Amazfit GTR 3

The new Amazfit GTR 3 is made of lightweight yet durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, and it has an elegant rotatable crown. The GTR 3 has a bezel-less design and curved glass for more immersion. It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with a 66% screen-to-body ratio and 326 PPI. The battery is fairly large at 450 mAh, and the company says it can go for 21 days on a single charge, which means it should really be a once-a-month you charge and forget about it device. There are additional battery saver mode settings inside the watch that can extend the battery even further.

Amazfit GTS 3

The Amazfit GTS 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED UltraHD display with 341 PPI (Pixel-Per-Inch). It’s one of the slimmest and lightest smartwatches around, and it has a large 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. It’s designed for anyone who wants a stylish and slim smartwatch. The 250 mAh battery is rated to last 12 days on a single charge, and it has all of the health features as the other offerings.

Amazfit Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series will be available globally from October 11, 2021. The GTR 3 and GTS 3 will start at $179.99, or €149.99, while the GTR 3 Pro will retail for $229.99 in the US and €199.99 in Europe. The three devices will be available in UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain Amazfit stores, while only the GTR 3 Pro and GTR 3 will be available at the beginning at the US Amazfit store. The GTS 3 will be available soon.