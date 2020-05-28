Amazfit T-Rex

Update: The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Amazfit T-Rex in the second week of June.

Amazfit recently announced that its Bip S will be launched in India on June 3 for Rs 4,999. Now, the Amazfit T-Rex has been teased on Amazon.in. To recall, it was introduced at the CES earlier this year.

The Amazfit T-Rex has passed 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test. It can withstand extreme heat and cold and is resistant against corrosion, moisture resistance.

It features a 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smart wearable is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later and iOS 10.0 or later. It sports an optical heart rate monitor (PPG), 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor.

The device is dust and water resistant up to 50 meters (50ATM). It comes with 14 sports modes and packs a 390mAh battery. The company claims it can last up to 20 days with normal use, 66 days in basic watch mode, and 20 hours with continuous GPS use.

The Amazfit T-Rex was launched in China for 799 yuan (~ Rs 8,400). Hence, we are expecting it to be priced around Rs 10,000 in India.

Source: Amazon.in

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and more great devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H Photo video, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy S20, the OnePlus 6T and more on sale
Some Apple Stores will start reopening in Japan this week
Now Apple Stores will start to reopen its doors to customers in Japan, as the country’s Prime Minister has lifted nationwide restrictions
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Tests: More Powerful than we thought? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new battery and performance test of the Google Pixel 4a, the display in the Galaxy Note 20 and more