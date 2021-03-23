Amazfit has taken wraps off its T-Rex Pro. The smartwatch is a follow-up to the Amazfit T-Rex that was launched last year. It will be made available via Amazon as well as the official online store for USD 179.99. Here’s everything you need to know about the wearable.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is one of the most affordable Military Certified Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch. It has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). It is said to be able to withstand Extreme Temperature and conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, shock resistance and much more.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen (360×360 pixels), which lies under the protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. It also comes with an anti-fingerprint coating. Further, you get a silicone strap with a sweat-wicking design. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is available in three color options of Meteorite Black, Desert Grey and Steel Blue.

It supports global navigation satellite systems to help you track your location in more complicated environments than would be possible with GPS alone. A barometric altimeter will also record how high you’ve climbed, and it also has a compass.

Coming to health and fitness, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro includes SomnusCare, which monitors your total sleep, deep sleep, light sleep, REM to understand your sleep patterns. It tracks your naps of more than 20 minutes. You also get BioTracker (2nd gen) PPG optical sensor that provides high-precision 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement with resting heart rate, heart rate zones and high heart rate warning. There is OxygenBeats that measures the oxygen level in your blood when you start feeling unwell. It also automatically detects the altitude level changes.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro brings 100+ sports modes to track all that you can. From Heart Rate, distance, speed to calories burned, almost all popular sports and activities are included. It comes with ExerSense, which is an algorithm that automatically detects the motion patterns with the help of AI recognition engines on sports big data recognizing eight sports modes and records all data. Moreover, the Firstbeat algorithm accesses specialized data such as your maximum oxygen uptake, complete recovery time and training load, and lets you know your progress and accomplishments.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is water-resistant up to 100 meters. You get the usual PAI Health Assessment System that uses an algorithm to transform complex information such as heart rate, activity duration, and other health data into a single numerical value unique to each user. It supports most workout modes, regardless of time or location. Furthermore, it creates a customized health evaluation for each user to offer a personalized user experience.

The company claims that your Amazfit T-Rex Pro can last up to 18 days on a single charge. It packs a 390 mAh battery that can last 40 hours with continous GPS working time. It is also said to last up to 9 days on heavy usage. Plus, you get a weather tracker as well.

It can be connected to the Zepp app using any device that runs Android 5.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or above. The wearable runs RTOS like all the other Amazfit smartwatches.

Screen 1.3″ Color AMOLED, Resolution 360×360 Size (dial) 47.7 x 47.7 x 13.5mm Weight 59.4g (with strap) Always-on Display Yes Colors Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, Steel Blue Positioning GPS+GLONASS/ GPS+BeiDou/ GPS+Galileo, Bluetooth Bluetooth® 5.0 BLE Sensors BioTracker™2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric altimeter Touchscreen Tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating Body Materials Polycarbonate Strap Materials Silicone rubber Strap Width 22mm Water-resistance Grade 10 ATM Battery Life 390 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery (typical value) Typical use: Up to 18 days Heavy use: Up to 9 days GPS continuous working time: 40 hours Charging time: Up to 1.5 hours Sports Modes 100+ sports modes Operating System RTOS Supported Devices Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 or above Accessories Magnetic charging base, User instruction manual Application Zepp App