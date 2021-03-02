Amazfit T-Rex was first showcased at CES 2020, and was later launched for the consumers. We reviewed the rugged smartwatch and it was our Best Choice recommendation for an affordable rugged smartwatch. Now, it seems like Amazfit is looking to top it with a Pro variant. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro leak gives us a look at its specifications and design. It hints that the launch is just around the corner.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, Amazfit is prepping to launch a T-Rex Pro. The report posted some images and goes on to say that the device will tout the same design and form factor as its predecessor, but it will be more durable than ever. It might be 10ATM certified and could survive underwater for up to 100 meters instead of 50 meters with a 5ATM rating.

Via: 91Mobiles

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro leak reveals that it could feature a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 360x360p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass, which is tipped to have a tempered layer and anti-fingerprint coating on top. Connectivity options might include built-in GPS+GLONASS, GPS+BeiDuo, and GPS+Galileo navigation system. It could have BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor for heart-rate tracking, a 3-axis acceleration sensor, a 3-axis gyroscope sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a barometric altimeter.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is tipped to pack a 390mAh battery and last up to 18 hours with typical usage, 9 hours with demanding usage, and 40 hours with continuation usage and GPS. It is said to run RTOS and support devices running Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above with a compatible app called Zepp app via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. As per the report, the upcoming wearable will have a polycarbonate body with silicone straps and buttons around the edges, It could measure 47.7mm x 47.7mm x 13.5mm and weigh 59.4 grams. It could be made available in Black, Green, and Grey color options.