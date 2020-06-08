Amazfit recently announced that its Bip S will be launched in India on June 3 for Rs 4,999. Now, the Amazfit T-Rex is all set to be launched in India on June 12. However, the smartwatch is already up for pre-order on Amazon.in and in.amazfit.com. The device costs Rs 9,999 (~$132).

The Amazfit T-Rex was introduced at the CES earlier this year. It has passed 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test. Further, the wearable can withstand extreme heat and cold and is resistant against corrosion, moisture resistance.

It features a 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smart wearable is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later and iOS 10.0 or later. It sports an optical heart rate monitor (PPG), 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor.

The device is dust and water-resistant up to 50 meters (50ATM). It comes with 14 sports modes and packs a 390mAh battery. Amazfit claims it can last up to 20 days with normal use, 66 days in basic watch mode, and 20 hours with continuous GPS use.