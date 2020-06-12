Amazfit-T-Rex

Amazfit T-Rex is now official in India. The device is up for grabs on Amazon India website and in.amazfit.com. It was first showcased at CES 2020. While the smartwatch made its way to the United States soon after, it is now being made available in India for Rs 9,999 (~$131).

The Amazfit T-Rex carries 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test. Further, the wearable can withstand extreme heat and cold and is resistant against corrosion, moisture resistance.

Amazfit-T-Rex

It features a 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smart wearable is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later and iOS 10.0 or later. It sports an optical heart rate monitor (PPG), 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor.

The device is dust and water-resistant up to 50 meters (50ATM). It comes with 14 sports modes and packs a 390mAh battery. Amazfit claims it can last up to 20 days with normal use, 66 days in basic watch mode, and 20 hours with continuous GPS use. You can read our Amazfit T-Rex review by clicking here.

