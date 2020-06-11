Amazfit Stratos 3

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch will be launched in India soon. The company has teased its arrival and revealed that it will be made available via Flipkart. To recall, the device was unveiled in China in August last year at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (~Rs 12,900).

The Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch (320×320 pixels) circular dial transflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. Similar to the Amazfit T-Rex (review), it sports four physical buttons and a silicone strap. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, paired with 512MB RAM and 2GB of internal storage.

The company claims that Amazfit Stratos 3 can last up to 14 days in Ultra Endurance Mode, and 7 days in Smart Mode. It comes with 80 different sports modes. Sensors onboard include Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor.

