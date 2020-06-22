Amazfit Stratos 3 has been launched in India. The smartwatch will be made available to purchase starting tonight at 8 PM through Flipkart and Amazfit India website. The device costs Rs 13,999 (~$183). To recall, it was unveiled in China in August last year at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (~Rs 12,900).

The Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch (320×320 pixels) circular dial transflective display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. Similar to the Amazfit T-Rex (review), it sports four physical buttons and a silicone strap. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, paired with 512MB RAM and 2GB of internal storage.

Update: Stratos 3 is launched in India at INR 13,999. Available on Flipkart (from 8P.M tonight) and official store (https://t.co/fkOhDLuVsX)https://t.co/BfEtKdgCXa #AmazfitStratos3 @AmazfitIndia — Honey Singh (@honeytech) June 22, 2020

The company claims that Amazfit Stratos 3 can last up to 14 days in Ultra Endurance Mode, and 7 days in Smart Mode. It comes with 80 different sports modes. Further, sensors onboard include Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor.