Amazfit PowerBuds
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Amazfit first showcased its wireless earbuds, the PowerBuds at CES 2020. Now, the product is finally coming to India. It is scheduled to debut in India during Amazon Prime Day on August 6.

The Amazfit PowerBuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls, and more. They feature 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the portable magnetic charging case offers up to 24 hours of music on-the-go.

Amazfit PowerBuds

Further, the wireless earbuds come with ENC dual microphone helps filter the background noise, ensuring call clarity. They are equipped with intuitive tap control and in-ear detection, the music can automatically play or pause when putting on or off the earbuds. These powerbuds come with IP55 water and dust resistance rating as well.

