Amazfit recently confirmed that it will be launching its PowerBuds in India on August 6. Now, the company has gone ahead and revealed the price of the device ahead of launch. The Amazfit PowerBuds will go on sale for Rs 6,999 (~$93) in India. To recall, the product was first showcased at CES 2020.

The Amazfit PowerBuds are equipped with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls, and more. They feature 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the portable magnetic charging case offers up to 24 hours of music on-the-go.

Further, it comes with ENC dual microphone that helps filter the background noise, ensuring call clarity. They are equipped with intuitive tap control and in-ear detection, the music can automatically play or pause when putting on or off the earbuds. These earbuds come with IP55 water and dust resistance rating as well.