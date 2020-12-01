Amazfit has announced the launch of two new smartwatches. It has unveiled the Amazfit Pop Pro and the Amazfit GTS 2 mini at an event in China today. These are variations of Amazfit Pop and GTS 2, respectively. The differences include battery capacity, size, and price segment.

The Amazfit Pro is similar to its non-Pro variant, which was launched in India as the Amazfit Bip U. You get a 1.43-inch square LCD display, and a 225mAh battery that is said to last up to nine days on a single charge. It features Bluetooth 5, 5ATM, and 60 sports modes. The differentiating factor between the Pro and non-Pro here is GPS. The Amazfit Pop Pro comes equipped with GPS meaning that it will track your running and cycling workouts even if your phone isn’t with you. It has been launched at a price of CNY399 (~$60), and will go on sale starting December 10 across major Chinese retailers in Black, Green, and Pink color options.

The Amazfit GTS 2 on the other hand, doesn’t bring any new features. It is exactly like the GTS 2. Here, the differentiating factors are battery capacity and the watch size. The GTS 2 sports a 1.65-inch display. In contrast, the latest Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a 1.55-inch display. It packs a 220 mAh battery that is said to last 7-day heavy use, 14-day regular use and 21-day basic watch mode endurance figures. Moreover, it is CNY300 cheaper than its full-sized sibling. It is priced at CNY699 (~$106). It is already on sale in Green, Pink, and Black colorways.

There is no word on the global availability of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Pop Pro. However, the company could soon announce the launch date of its smartwatches in countries like India.