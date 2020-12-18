After launching the Amazfit GTR 2 in India yesterday, December 17, the company has announced that it will be launching the GTS 2 in the country as well. The Amazfit GTS 2 will be announced in India on December 21. It will be up for grabs for the same amount as its GTR 2 sibling, that is, INR 12,999. It will retail on Amazon and Amazfit’s website.

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel HD resolution. It has an aluminum alloy body that sports 3D Corning Gorilla Glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. You get to choose from 50+watch faces. It comes with BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7, it monitors your resting heart rate, heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings. The feature also supports OxygenBeats to measure blood-oxygen saturation.

The Amazfit GTS 2 also has sleep quality monitoring including the Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep stage, and even daytime naps. It also features the PAI Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities, and other health data into a simplified PAI score that helps you understand your physical well-being at a glance. The wearable includes 90+ built-in sports modes that are easy to activate any time you start exercising. It is waterproof to 5 ATM as well. The GTS 2 has a built-in speaker and you can access an assistant that shows notifications, event information, weather, music, sleep data, world clocks, and any background applications in-use. by swiping right. It packs a 246mAh battery that is claimed to last you through 7 days of typical use and 20 days of basic use.