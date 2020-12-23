Amazfit has been on a launch spree in India this December. It introduced the GTR 2 and GTS 2 recently. Now, the company is all set to launch its Amazfit GTS 2 mini in the country. The device will go official on December 26. Ahead of the launch, Amazfit has already revealed the price of its upcoming wearable. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini will be priced at INR 6,999, which is not bad at all considering it is essentially a smaller GTS 2.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini will join the GTR 2 and GTS 2 in the GT 2 lineup of the company. It is a scaled-down version of the GTS 2, which is priced at INR 12,999. The GTS 2 mini will be made available in three color options of Sage Green, Pink, and Black. It is already listed on the Amazon India website.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features a smaller 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 354 x 306 resolution as compared to the 1.65-inch on the GTS 2. It sports an aluminum alloy case. The rest of the body is made up of plastic material with a 2.5D curved glass on top, which offers an Always on Display feature. It has over 30 Always-on display patterns and over 50 watch faces. It supports 100% NTSC color gamut and a peak brightness of 550 nits. Moreover, all this is packed in a body that weighs just 19.5 grams.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is compatible with both Android and iOS. It features BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which delivers continuous heart rate monitoring as well as heart rate during exercise. Plus, there’s a SpO2 sensor, and it can also has features like female cycle tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking with breathing exercise guidance. It comes with an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, and ambient light sensor. There are 70 in-built sports modes. The watch can show sports notifications and regular notifications as well. It is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical use.