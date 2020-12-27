Amazfit GTS 2 mini debuted last week as a scaled-down version of the Amazfit GTS 2, which was also launched recently. The new smartwatch packs a slew of features for a wearable priced at INR 6,999. However, it is not just the size that’s different from the GTS 2. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is a minimalistic wearable that’s so lightweight you’d barely notice it on your wrist even if you sleep while wearing it. I wore it almost 24×7 for a few days and here’s an Amazfit GTS 2 mini hands-on preview.

Classy design

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini sports a rectangular dial that doesn’t set it apart from the various wearables available out there. It has rounded corners with a metallic frame with chamfered edges and a single button on the right edge, which is also a fake crown. On the top lies an OLED display that is seamlessly integrated with the black bezels surrounding it. It is curved at the edges, which screams a premium build but the watch is made out of plastic. The wearable looks classy from the top. Turn it over, and you’ll get a glossy plastic back, which feels cheap. But you are going to be looking at the watch from the front most of the time so I’ll settle with the word ‘classy’ for defining the overall looks of the smartwatch.

That weight!

We received the Saga Green colorway, and I loved it as it stood out in my collection of mostly Black wearables. It looks fashionable and stylish. The silicone straps aren’t bright or flashy, but subtly sea-green in color, which goes along very well with the silver edges of the watch. It is also available in Pink Flamingo and Black color options. At 19.5 grams, it is so lightweight that you’d forget about it lying on your wrist even for extended periods of time.

Gorgeous display

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini features a smaller 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 354 x 306 resolution as compared to the 1.65-inch on the GTS 2. It has over 30 Always-on display patterns and over 50 watch faces. It supports a peak brightness of 450 nits.

All these numbers translate to very good legibility even in direct sunlight. The AMOLED display has its perks. For instance, the battery life doesn’t take a significant hit even with the use of Always-on Display (AOD). Speaking of AOD, it is easily visible without lighting up the entire watch face in indoor conditions. However, when outdoors, you might like to raise your wrist and turn on the display to view it to your liking.

The display quality of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini is like its elder sibling, excellent. However, it feels like the software isn’t built for its size. Several parts of notifications get cut, and you are unable to view all the contents.

A slew of features

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini hands-on preview would be incomplete without the mention of the range of features. It runs Amazfit’s custom UI and isn’t a WearOS smartwatch. Hence, you cannot reply to notifications nor do you have third-party apps support. That said, I didn’t feel the urge to install any apps as I wasn’t missing out on anything.

Although, the Amazfit UI is slightly slow to trigger on the display when you raise your wrist. The raise to wake feature worked 9 out of 10 times. In day-to-day use, the UI is responsive, and I didn’t experience any major stutters or lags.

The budget wearable sports a PPG optical sensor for heart-rate monitoring. While it isn’t continuous, you can set the interval of your HR measurements to as low as 1 minute via the app. The lower the interval, the more battery it consumes. It can also issue warnings such as an elevated heart rate alert if needed. Further, there’s Blood Oxygen Saturation measurement, powered by Huami self-developed oxygen data AI engine. You also get support for the PAI health assessment system and Blood-oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) measurement.

I do not generally like wearing something on my wrist while sleeping, but I can wear the GTS 2 mini 24x7 including sleep cycles, thanks to its light weight.

You can also track the quality of your sleep with the Amazfit GTS 2 mini. It can analyze sleep stages from light to deep and REM stages during the night and naps during the day. The feature is very close to accurate, including nap tracking, but the details on the awake time between sleep cycles could be worked upon. The smartwatch also offers female cycle tracking to follow the length of menstrual cycles, identify fertile days, and give women insights into their cycle. Furthermore, the GTS 2 mini can help you keep an eye on your stress levels and take action.

Additional features include compass, timer, stopwatch, music controls, camera shutter, and more. There’s the ability to view notifications and incoming calls from your phone. Notably, the notifications are non-actionable, and you can’t store music on your watch or answer calls from the device, unlike the GTS 2. Moreover, you can’t even swipe to clear the notification.

As for the accuracy of workouts and step tracking, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini gives close to accurate results. It can track your steps, distance walked, and calories burnt. There are up to 70 sports modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, as well as walking, which can be tracked courtesy of GPS and GLONASS.

You can pair the Amazfit GTS 2 mini to an Android phone as well as your iPhone since the Zepp app is available on both platforms. Moreover, the smartwatch is advertised to come with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant built-in, but it isn’t present currently. On being asked, the company said it will roll out the feature to the device soon.

Battery optimized to last long

I’ve been wearing the Amazfit GTS 2 mini for almost a week now. Meanwhile, the battery life is down to 30 percent. My use case includes AOD on and HR monitoring set at 5 minutes intervals. Amazfit says its 220mAh can last up to 14 days on a single charge on typical usage, and it is not wrong. The charging mechanism is pretty simple too. It attaches to the charging pin magnetically, and the charging cable can be plugged into a 10W adaptor. The wearable takes about 1.5 hours for a full charge.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini hands-on preview: Conclusion

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is a fashionable fitness wearable that offers a range of features. It is backed up by an app that shows meaningful data. You have the option to customize the watch face to your liking, and it lasts long too. At INR 6,999 the smartwatch seems like a decent offering. It is minimalistic but efficient at what it does. If you care about the missing features like picking up calls on the smartwatch, we’d recommend you to wait for our Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 reviews before making a purchase decision.