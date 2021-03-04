Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched last year. The company advertised Alexa support but it came without a voice assistant. However, you can now use Amazon’s Alexa on the GTS 2 mini. The device is receiving a new update that brings Alexa support. You can use the voice assistant to have a voice interaction, play music, set alarms, provide weather forecasts, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information.

To install Amazon Alexa on Amazfit GTS 2 mini, follow these steps:

Pair the watch and connect it via Bluetooth with the phone Open Zepp application, click on profile, select Amazfit GTS 2 mini Update the system to version 1.0.2.31 On the watch home screen, swipe left Tap “Authorize Alexa on the device page of the app” Open Zepp application, click on profile, click on add accounts Click on “Amazon Alexa” Login with Amazon account

Now, you can say the hotword “Alexa” on your GTS 2 mini and request it to play music, have traffic, weather updates and more using just your voice.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 354 x 306 resolution. It comes with an aluminum alloy case, while the body is made up of plastic material with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartwatch offers AOD, and has over 30 Always-on display patterns and over 50 watch faces. It weighs just 19.5 grams (without straps). You get a BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which delivers continuous heart rate monitoring as well as heart rate during exercise.

There is a SpO2 sensor as well. Moreover, there are features like female cycle tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking with breathing exercise guidance. It comes with an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, and ambient light sensor. You get 70 in-built sports modes, and it promises a 14-day battery life on a single charge.