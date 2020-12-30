Amazfit GTS 2 Mini was launched in India last week, and it went on sale soon after. However, it looks like the buyers will have to wait to get their hands on the watch. Amazfit India took to Twitter to announce that there will be a delay in delivery. It is facing some logistics issues in delivering the products. The company said it is making up for the delay by including a free watch strap with orders placed till this Friday, that is, January 1.

#Update: Due to a logistics issue in GTS 2 mini shipments, there will be a delay in the delivery.We really appreciate your patience and to compensate for the same, we will be sharing a free strap with the orders placed till this Friday, i.e. 1st January.Thankyou for your support. — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) December 29, 2020

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini joins the GTR 2 and GTS 2 in the GT 2 lineup of the company. It is a scaled-down version of the GTS 2, which is priced at INR 12,999. The GTS 2 Mini is available in three color options of Sage Green, Pink, and Black. It features a smaller 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 354 x 306 resolution as compared to the 1.65-inch on the GTS 2. There is an aluminum alloy case. The rest of the body is made up of plastic material with a 2.5D curved glass on top, which offers an Always on Display feature.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is compatible with both Android and iOS. It features BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which delivers continuous heart rate monitoring as well as heart rate during exercise. Plus, there’s a SpO2 sensor, and it can also has features like female cycle tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking with breathing exercise guidance. It comes with an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, and ambient light sensor. There are 70 in-built sports modes. The watch can show sports notifications and regular notifications as well. It is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical use.

You can read our hands-on preview of the budget smartwatch here.