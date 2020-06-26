One of the few complaints I had with my Amazfit T-Rex in the review was that it couldn’t track my naps. While the sleep tracking feature is great to monitor your sleep, if the naps aren’t monitored then the overall data is altered. Huami seems to have listened to the feedback and is rolling out a new feature.

The company has released a new update to its Amazfit GTR and Amazfit GTS. It brings the ability to monitor sporadic naps over 20 minutes during the day. It is the first time that Huami has introduced sporadic naps monitoring that lasts more than 20 minutes during the day.

The new firmware version for the Amazfit GTR is 1.3.5.77, whereas for the GTS it is 0.0.9.12. To install the new versions, you have to update the Amazfit app to the new 4.5.3 version. As of now, the update is rolling out to the users in Vietnam but a wider rollout is expected soon.

Via: Tizenhelp