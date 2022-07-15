Amazfit GTR 4 series to feature a new design: Here's everything that's new

The GTR 3 series was one of the best-looking smartwatches last year, and they featured sporty looks with an elegant take. We were impressed with all the new features, software, and battery life in the GTR 3. The new GTR 4 series will reportedly feature an all-new design, and come with a few missing features from the GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches.

GSMArena managed to get hold of a few renders and specifications of the upcoming Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. The new images reveal a completely new design, and detail the new features we can expect to see in the next-generation smartwatches.

First up, the Amazfit GTR 4 will have the same rounded shape, but the physical appearance will undergo some rather significant changes. It will come equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution and an Always-on Display (AoD). The watch itself will be made out of aluminium alloy, and it’ll be offered in black and silver colors. The GTR 4 also has a side button on the lower right side, and a crown button on the upper side. The watch will be offered with leather, silicone, and nylon straps.

The GTR 3 had a large 450 mAh battery, which could easily last for more than 14-days on a single charge. The Amazfit GTR 4 will have a 475 mAh battery, rated for up to 12-days of regular use.

Second, the Amazfit GTS 4. The smartwatch will still sport the rounded design and pack an even larger 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 450 resolution. We’re not sure if we will see the same AoD feature here, but the watch will have the same crown button on the right side. The watch case is made of aluminium, and it’ll be 9.9mm thick and weigh only 27 grams without the strap. The Amazfit GTS 4 will reportedly be offered in black, rose gold, and brown colors, with silicone or nylon straps.

The GTS 3 had a 250 mAh battery that could last 12 days on a single charge. The GTS 4 is expected to have a larger, 300 mAh battery, which should last for up to 7-days, assuming it’s heavily used with most tracking features enabled.

Like the previous models, the GTS and GTR 4 smartwatches will offer more than 200 watch faces and the ability to turn on AoD. The report also claims that Amazfit will offer 30 animated watch faces for a unique experience. The new smartwatches will be able to automatically measure and detect over 150 sports activities, and the wearables will also sport a dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking.

What’s more interesting is that the new smartwatches will reportedly have a speaker and microphone to support Bluetooth calling and music playback. Previously, this was only supported on the GTR 3 Pro smartwatch, and we can’t wait to see this feature arrive in the cheaper models.

Like the last generation, the watches will have built-in support for Amazon Alexa, and come with the Zepp OS 2.0 interface, an easy-to-understand and very feature-rich platform for controlling the wearables.

Thoughts about the new features and appearance

The GTR 3 series looked excellent, and I loved that it had a lot in common with minimalism and sporty looks. However, the new GTR 4 series appears to take that a step further, making the smartwatch look more elegant. The design changes look impressive, and while this is entirely subjective, I’m a fan of the new changes.

Hearing news about the smartwatches rocking the speaker and microphone components excites me, as the only thing the GTR 3 couldn’t do was make calls. The GTR 3 Pro was an impressive smartwatch, but it was hard to recommend over the slightly cheaper GTR 3. Even if the new smartwatches come with a somewhat higher price tag, they could quickly become the new go-to recommendation for those users who want to pay less for elegant, smart, and reliable smartwatches

What do you think about the new design and feature changes in the Amazfit GTS and GTR 4 smartwatches? Let us know in the comments!