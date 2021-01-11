Amazfit expanded its GT smartwatch lineup with the launch of GTS 2e and GTR 2e in China last month. The two wearables are more affordable variants of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 respectively. Now, it seems like the company is all set to introduce them to the global market. A tweet from the official Amazfit Twitter accounts hints that the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 family will be announced on Monday, January 11 at the Day 1 of CES 2021.

The presence of the Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e is based on another series of teaser tweets:

The two smartwatches share the design language with the vanilla models, but sport a better battery life. The Amazfit GTS 2e features a 1.65-inch Super Retina AMOLED display with 2.5D glass. It comes with support for up to 90 sports modes. Plus, it can measure heart rate, and supports SpO2 measurement, and temperature measurement. It doesn’t have built-in storage like the Amazfit GTS 2 and misses out on the speaker too. Plus, it is likely to have the Alexa personal assistant in the global variant. The smartwatch is sold for ¥799 (~$123) in China. Hence, we can expect it to be priced below $150.

As for the Amazfit GTR 2e, it features a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display and packs a temperature sensor, SpO2 sensor, heart rate measurement, and sleep tracking. Like the GTS sibling, it doesn’t have built-in storage like the standard Amazfit GTR 2 and also misses out on a speaker. It is rated to last 10 more days than the GTR 2. It can go up to 45 days in basic watch mode. It was launched in China for the same amount as the GTS 2e. Hence, we expect it to be an affordable wearable too. However, there is no word on pricing and availability yet.