After announcing that it will be launching three GT 2 series smartwatches in India this December, Amazfit has launched its Amazfit GTR 2 in the country. The smartwatch went up on pre-order recently and is now available for purchase. Amazfit has announced that its GTR 2 will come in two variants: Sport Edition and Classic Edition. While the former will sell for INR 12,999 (~ $176), the latter is priced at INR 13,499 on Flipkart.

Those who pre-ordered will gent an additional replaceable strap for free. The Amazfit GTR 2 features a circular display with a 3D curved bezel-less design. It comes with a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED display. The device packs 3GB of internal storage. It can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge in typical usage.

On basic usage, GTR 2 can give up to 38 days of back up. It is also said to offer 10 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls. It comes with 12 sports modes such as outdoor running, free training, outdoor cycling, climbing, elliptical, and trail running, among others. The device also sports 5ATM water-resistance. It also features SpO2 for blood-oxygen measurement, while BioTracker 2 helps detect abnormal heart rate alerts. The Amazfit GTR 2 is already available in the US for $180, which translates to around INR 13,000.

Specs Amazfit GTR 2
Screen1.39” AMOLED 454 x 454 HD
Weight Classic model-39g (without strap)
 Sport model- 24.7g (aluminum alloy without strap)
Touch Screen Tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating + oDLC coating
Variants / Colours Classic Edition and Sport Edition / Obsidian Black 
SensorsHuami self-developed BioTrackerTM 2 PPG(support blood oxygen) biological data sensor, Air pressure sensor,, Acceleration sensor,Gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor,Ambient light sensor
Body MaterialsClassic Edition: Obsidian black leather strap. Stainless steel casingSport Edition: Obsidian black silicone strap. Aluminum alloy casing
Wristband MaterialsSilicon or Leather, Quick release
Waterproof5 ATM
Battery Life471 mAh battery- Extended 14 days; Typical usage- 38 days; Basic Power Usage (Power saver)- Charging Time about 2.5 hours
Sports Modes90+ Built-in Sports Modes
Health Features-24 hour heart rate monitoring -Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement-PAI™ Health Assessment-Sleep Quality Monitoring-Stress Level Monitoring
NotificationsYes
AccessoriesStrap / Charging base / Instruction manual
Supported devicesAndroid 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
Application
