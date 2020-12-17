After announcing that it will be launching three GT 2 series smartwatches in India this December, Amazfit has launched its Amazfit GTR 2 in the country. The smartwatch went up on pre-order recently and is now available for purchase. Amazfit has announced that its GTR 2 will come in two variants: Sport Edition and Classic Edition. While the former will sell for INR 12,999 (~ $176), the latter is priced at INR 13,499 on Flipkart.

Those who pre-ordered will gent an additional replaceable strap for free. The Amazfit GTR 2 features a circular display with a 3D curved bezel-less design. It comes with a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED display. The device packs 3GB of internal storage. It can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge in typical usage.

On basic usage, GTR 2 can give up to 38 days of back up. It is also said to offer 10 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls. It comes with 12 sports modes such as outdoor running, free training, outdoor cycling, climbing, elliptical, and trail running, among others. The device also sports 5ATM water-resistance. It also features SpO2 for blood-oxygen measurement, while BioTracker 2 helps detect abnormal heart rate alerts. The Amazfit GTR 2 is already available in the US for $180, which translates to around INR 13,000.