Amazfit recently announced that it will be launching three GT 2 series smartwatches in India this December. It will announced the Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2, and the GTS 2 mini. The Amazfit GTR 2 is all set to be introduced in the Indian market on December 17. However, the company has gone ahead and revealed its price. The smartwatch is also up for pre-order.

Amazfit has announced that its GTR 2 will come in two variants: Sport Edition and Classic Edition. While the former will sell for INR 12,999 (~ $176), the latter is priced at INR 13,499. The smartwatch is available for pre-ordering starting 11th December 2020 till 17th December 2020. An additional replaceable strap will be offered for free to those who reserve their smartwatch within the given time frame. You can pre-order the Amazfit GTR 2 in India here.

For the unaware, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a circular display with a 3D curved bezel-less design. It comes with a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED display. The device packs 3GB of internal storage. It can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge in typical usage.

On basic usage, GTR 2 can give up to 38 days of back up. It is also said to offer 10 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls. It comes with 12 sports modes such as outdoor running, free training, outdoor cycling, climbing, elliptical, and trail running, among others. The device also sports 5ATM water-resistance. It also features SpO2 for blood-oxygen measurement, while BioTracker 2 helps detect abnormal heart rate alerts. The Amazfit GTR 2 is already available in the US for $180, which translates to around INR 13,000.