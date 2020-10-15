Amazfit has announced yet another budget smartwatch in India. The Amazfit Bip U is now available at an introductory price of INR 3,499 for one month. It will sell for INR 3,999 post the end of the launch sale. The wearable incorporates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. It features a colored display, and 5ATM water resistance.

The Amazfit Bip U packs a 1.43-inch TFT LCD color display that is under the protection of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with anti-fingerprint coating with a 320 x 320 pixel resolution. The company is providing options of 50 watch faces to choose from. It will sell in Black, Pink and Green color options.

The device comes equipped with activities along with 60 plus sports modes which includes running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. The Amazfit Bip U can be paired with an app to show your position. It can track your daily activities with steps, calories, distance and active hours. Moreover, it has 5ATM water resistance up to 50 meters. It also comes equipped with 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensors, that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day which is powered by OxygenBeats SpO2 measurement that measures blood oxygen saturation. It can also track menstrual cycles and ovulation along with the reminders.

Amazfit Bip U monitors your breathing to regulate stress and ask you to relax as well. It also provides breathing exercises. It integrates ersonal Activity Intelligence – PAI Assessment System. This system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health. The wearable is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge. It weighs 31 grams.