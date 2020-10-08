Amazfit has announced that it will be launching the Amazfit Bip U in India. As of now, the latest offering from the company is its retro Amazfit Neo. The Big U will be revealed on October 16. It will be sold through Amazon and the Amazfit India website. Further, the wearable will be made available in three coloraturas options of Black, Pink, and Teal. The company hasn’t shared the pricing yet.

The Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT colour display with 2.5D glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with a 320 x 320 pixel resolution. The body is made out of polycarbonate while the strap is offered in silicon rubber. The wearable con be connected to both Android and iOS as it supports Bluetooth 5.0.