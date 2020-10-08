Amazfit Bip U

Amazfit has announced that it will be launching the Amazfit Bip U in India. As of now, the latest offering from the company is its retro Amazfit Neo. The Big U will be revealed on October 16. It will be sold through Amazon and the Amazfit India website. Further, the wearable will be made available in three coloraturas options of Black, Pink, and Teal. The company hasn’t shared the pricing yet.

The Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT colour display with 2.5D glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with a 320 x 320 pixel resolution. The body is made out of polycarbonate while the strap is offered in silicon rubber. The wearable con be connected to both Android and iOS as it supports Bluetooth 5.0.

You May Also Like
HONOR Watch GS Pro
HONOR Watch GS Pro gets Camo Blue and Camo Grey color options
At launch today, the watch is being available in Charcoal Black and Marl White color options.
HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch and HUAWEI Freebuds Pro arrive in the UK
HUAWEI has also brought the MateBook 14 laptop to the UK market and it is now up for grabs with a freebie in tow.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Sony Smart TVs and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and more devices on sale