Amazfit Bip U

Amazfit has launched two budget smartwatches in the US. The Amazfit Bip U and Bip U Pro are making their way to the US weeks after they were first announced. The former is priced at $59.99. Plus, the company is currently offering a $10 discount. In contrast, the Pro model is priced at $69.99. To recall, the Chinese version, which was launched earlier this month sells at a price of 349 yuan, which is about $52.

The Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT LCD color display that is under the protection of 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with an anti-fingerprint coating with a 320 x 320-pixel resolution. It comes equipped with 60 plus sports modes which include running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, and more. The wearable is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge.

The Amazfit Bip U can be paired with an app to show your position. It can track your daily activities with steps, calories, distance, and active hours. Moreover, it has 5ATM water resistance up to 50 meters. It also comes equipped with 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensors, that monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day which is powered by OxygenBeats SpO2 measurement that measures blood oxygen saturation. It can also track menstrual cycles and ovulation along with reminders, and has PAI Assessment System.

With the Pro variant, you get a 1.43-inch square LCD display, and a 225mAh battery that is said to last up to nine days on a single charge. It features Bluetooth 5, 5ATM, and 60 sports modes. The differentiating factor between the Pro and non-Pro here is GPS. The Amazfit Pop Pro comes equipped with GPS meaning that it will track your running and cycling workouts even if your phone isn’t with you.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
