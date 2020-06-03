Amazfit Bip S

Huami has launched the Amazfit Bip S in India. The smartwatch is claimed to offer a battery life of 40 days on a single charge. It comes with 5 ATM water-resistant build, GPS support, and allows users to control music on their smartphones remotely. To recall, it was unveiled at CES 2020 in January.

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display with a 176×176 pixels resolution. It comes equipped with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 that has an anti-fingerprint coating on top. It includes an always-on display as well. Sensors onboard include BioTracker PPG optical sensor, three-axis acceleration, and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor.

The device comes with 10 sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. Moreover, it can continuously track your heart rate and give heart-rate warning. It has Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support on the connectivity front. Further, it supports GPS + GLONASS for satellite-based positioning. It packs a 200mAh battery.

The Amazfit Bip S price in India is Rs 4,999 (~$66.50). It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Amazfit site, and Myntra as well as offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles.

