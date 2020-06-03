Amazfit Bip S

Huami has launched the Amazfit Bip S in India. The smartwatch is claimed to offer a battery life of 40 days on a single charge. It comes with 5 ATM water-resistant build, GPS support, and allows users to control music on their smartphones remotely. To recall, it was unveiled at CES 2020 in January.

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display with a 176×176 pixels resolution. It comes equipped with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 that has an anti-fingerprint coating on top. It includes an always-on display as well. Sensors onboard include BioTracker PPG optical sensor, three-axis acceleration, and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor.

The device comes with 10 sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. Moreover, it can continuously track your heart rate and give heart-rate warning. It has Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support on the connectivity front. Further, it supports GPS + GLONASS for satellite-based positioning. It packs a 200mAh battery.

The Amazfit Bip S price in India is Rs 4,999 (~$66.50). It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Amazfit site, and Myntra as well as offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles.

You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 will SKIP USB-C for a Reason? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about rumors about the design and features of the upcoming iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ certifications and more
apple watch bands
Best Apple Watch Bands in 2020 – stylish choices at every price point!
Because we know that having too many options makes it more difficult to choose, we’ve narrowed it down. These are our favorite Apple Watch bands.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ get a cool new Aura Blue color option in the US
The Aura Blue version of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ can now be purchased from Best Buy in the US priced at $149.99.