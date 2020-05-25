Amazfit Bip S

Amazfit recently announced that it will be launching the Amazfit Bip S in India on June 3. After that, the product listing went live on Amazon.in.

Now, the Amazon teaser page for the device has listed its price. The Amazfit Bip S will be priced at Rs 4,999. Sales will begin from June 3 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

The device features a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with a resolution of 176×176 pixels. It comes with an Always-on Display and the screen is under the protection of 2.5D Corning Gorilla tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit Bip S

It packs a 200mAh battery that is touted to last up to 15 days on typical usage. It runs Amazfit OS. Sensors include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and a 3-axis geomagnetic sensor.

There are 10 Sports Modes built-in. The watch can be used to control music on your phone, as well as get reminders and weather forecasts. It is 5ATM water-resistant as well.

Source: Amazon.in

