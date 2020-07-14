Amazfit is all set to introduce its Bip S Lite smartwatch in India on July 29. As the name suggests, it is the toned-down variant of the Amazfit Bip S that was launched in the country last month. The Amazfit Bip S Lite features an always-on color display. However, its screen size and pixel resolution remain unclear. It is touted to deliver up to 40 days of battery life.

The smartwatch comes with a square-shaped dial – similar to the Amazfit Bip S. It will be made available in Black and Blue color options. It integrates Huami’s Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that will enable users to monitor personal activity and overall fitness and heart health.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite will pack eight sports modes, 5 ATM water-resistant build, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and a Heart Rate sensor. The sport modes include activities such as treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, and freestyle. We can expect it to launch at a lower price tag than the Amazfit Bip S, which is priced at Rs 4,999.