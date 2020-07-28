Amazfit Bip S Lite
Amazfit has launched the Bip S Lite in India. As the name suggests, it is the toned-down variant of the Amazfit Bip S that was launched in the country last month. It will go on sale tomorrow, July 29 through Flipkart and in.amazfit.com for Rs 3,799. It will be a flash sale that starts at 12 noon.

The second flash sale will take place on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India store from 12pm onwards for a limited time period. The product is set to be available for the open sale in India on Flipkart and in.amazfit.com, starting 5th August, 8pm onwards.

Amazfit Bip S Lite specifications

Weight: Approx. 30g (with strap) and 18g (without strap)
Always On Display: Yes
Water-resistant: 5 ATM certified (up to 50 meters water depth)
Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass + anti-fingerprint coating
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0/ BLE
Battery Life: Daily use: 30 days
Screen: 1.28″, Resolution 176×176, 64 RGB color gamut, Transflective Color TFT
150+ Watch faces (will have 40+ available at launch time, more than 150 watches to be uploaded by OTA
Supported devices: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above
Sensors: BioTracker™ PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor
Detailed sports tracking: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle

