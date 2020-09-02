Amazfit Band 5
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Amazfit Band 5 is expected to launch soon. The device has already been listed on Amazon US website. Moreover, it was earlier spotted in a US FCC listing. According to the e-commerce platform, the Amazfit Band 5 will be launched on September 30.

It is expected to be priced at $49.99 as suggested by Amazon listing, and as reported by Gizmochina. While the report shared screenshot of the listing, it has now been removed by Amazon.

The Amazfit Band 5 could come with a color display, 45 watch faces and support for Alexa. It is said to help users to set up alarms, timers, create shopping lists, and control compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands. Further, it will come with inbuilt oximeter for blood oxygen levels (SpO2) monitoring.

The Amazfit Band 5 also includes a 24×7 heart-rate monitor, sleep-quality monitor, stress monitor, and women’s health tracker. It will support 11 sports modes and certified 5ATM for water resistance. It is claimed to have a battery life of 15 days in a single charge.

You May Also Like
Pixel Buds review
Google’s Pixel Buds are finally available in all four colors, get some cool new features too
Google has also released an update that brings features such as transcribe mode, the ability to disable touch controls, and attention alerts among others.
Samsung Week kicks off at Amazon with up to $700 off selected devices
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we have a new Samsung Week sales event, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more devices on sale
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bundles, Labor day deals and more today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a Samsung sales event, Labor Day discounts and more