Amazfit Band 5 is expected to launch soon. The device has already been listed on Amazon US website. Moreover, it was earlier spotted in a US FCC listing. According to the e-commerce platform, the Amazfit Band 5 will be launched on September 30.

It is expected to be priced at $49.99 as suggested by Amazon listing, and as reported by Gizmochina. While the report shared screenshot of the listing, it has now been removed by Amazon.

The Amazfit Band 5 could come with a color display, 45 watch faces and support for Alexa. It is said to help users to set up alarms, timers, create shopping lists, and control compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands. Further, it will come with inbuilt oximeter for blood oxygen levels (SpO2) monitoring.

The Amazfit Band 5 also includes a 24×7 heart-rate monitor, sleep-quality monitor, stress monitor, and women’s health tracker. It will support 11 sports modes and certified 5ATM for water resistance. It is claimed to have a battery life of 15 days in a single charge.