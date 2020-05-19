Amazfit Ares

Amazfit Ares is now official. It comes with 70 sports modes, including indoor fitness or outdoor sports, to meet a variety of sports needs.

It also has FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis features like VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD) and Recovery Time Data.

Amazfit Ares specifications

  • 1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection + AF coating
  • 70 sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming, dance, Skiing, archery, etc.)
  • Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on color touch display
  • Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer, Barometer
  • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0, iOS 10.0 and above
  • PAI health analysis, FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis
  • 200mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, 90 days in watch-only mode, 23 hours with continuous GPS use
  • GPS + GLONASS for route tracking
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
  • Dimensions: 46.5 × 55.6 × 14mm; Weight: 49 grams

The Amazfit smartwatch comes in Black and Army Green color options and is priced at 499 yuan (~ US$ 70 / Rs 5,300). It goes on sale in China starting June 1.

Source: Weibo

