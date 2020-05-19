Amazfit Ares is now official. It comes with 70 sports modes, including indoor fitness or outdoor sports, to meet a variety of sports needs.
It also has FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis features like VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD) and Recovery Time Data.
Amazfit Ares specifications
- 1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection + AF coating
- 70 sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming, dance, Skiing, archery, etc.)
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on color touch display
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer, Barometer
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0, iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis, FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis
- 200mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, 90 days in watch-only mode, 23 hours with continuous GPS use
- GPS + GLONASS for route tracking
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- Dimensions: 46.5 × 55.6 × 14mm; Weight: 49 grams
The Amazfit smartwatch comes in Black and Army Green color options and is priced at 499 yuan (~ US$ 70 / Rs 5,300). It goes on sale in China starting June 1.
Source: Weibo