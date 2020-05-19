Amazfit Ares

Amazfit Ares is now official. It comes with 70 sports modes, including indoor fitness or outdoor sports, to meet a variety of sports needs.

It also has FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis features like VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD) and Recovery Time Data.

Amazfit Ares specifications

  • 1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection + AF coating
  • 70 sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming, dance, Skiing, archery, etc.)
  • Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on color touch display
  • Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer, Barometer
  • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0, iOS 10.0 and above
  • PAI health analysis, FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis
  • 200mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, 90 days in watch-only mode, 23 hours with continuous GPS use
  • GPS + GLONASS for route tracking
  • Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
  • Dimensions: 46.5 × 55.6 × 14mm; Weight: 49 grams

The Amazfit smartwatch comes in Black and Army Green color options and is priced at 499 yuan (~ US$ 70 / Rs 5,300). It goes on sale in China starting June 1.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

New AirPods would also be delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

It seems that now, Apple’s new AirPods could also be delayed all the way to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro: They got the Price RIGHT, Here’s Why! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new POCO F2 Pro, cool features in the upcoming Apple AirPods Studio and more
600MP

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S21: Finally WORTHY of Ultra? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible camera configuration in the Samsung Galaxy S21, new Microsoft Surface products and more