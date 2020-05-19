Amazfit Ares is now official. It comes with 70 sports modes, including indoor fitness or outdoor sports, to meet a variety of sports needs.

It also has FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis features like VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD) and Recovery Time Data.

Amazfit Ares specifications

1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection + AF coating

70 sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, cycling, walking, yoga, elliptical machine, swimming, dance, Skiing, archery, etc.)

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps on the always-on color touch display

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Tri-axis Accelerometer, Barometer

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0, iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis, FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis

200mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life, 90 days in watch-only mode, 23 hours with continuous GPS use

GPS + GLONASS for route tracking

Water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

Dimensions: 46.5 × 55.6 × 14mm; Weight: 49 grams

The Amazfit smartwatch comes in Black and Army Green color options and is priced at 499 yuan (~ US$ 70 / Rs 5,300). It goes on sale in China starting June 1.

Source: Weibo