Alternative Apple Watch 7 Chargers and Cables

The Apple Watch is known for its great mix of hardware and capability as a health-oriented device and is arguably the best smartwatch available on the market. But what it isn't famous for is its endurance, which can pose an issue if you're always on the move.

Thus, if you're looking for alternates to ensure your wearable is always juiced up or want an option that's more functional than the basic puck included in the box, this article lists the best options to consider.

Note: None of these accessories support the faster-charging capability introduced with Series 7.

What do you need to charge an Apple Watch?

Now, to charge an Apple Watch, you will require the Magnetic Charger and a USB-A or USB-C Adapter based on the end of the cord included in the retail packaging.

Note: Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE units (sold after October 2021) ship with a USB-C cable. Previous versions of the wearable and those packaged before October 2021 might have USB-A-ended cords, so make sure to check the list of box contents before making your purchase.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable USB-A (1m) Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable USB-C (1m) Apple USB-C Charger 20W

Best Alternative Apple Watch Series 7 Chargers and Cables

Insignia Apple Watch Cable with Silicone Cable Wrap

If you often find yourself traveling, the Insignia Apple Watch Charger and Silicone Cable Wrap is an accessory that makes cable management easy and is the product to have ready in your bag for trips. It features a USB-A connector, meaning you can use it with a wide variety of adapters or even power banks that will ensure your Apple Watch is always juiced up and ready to go. Its larger footprint and rubber construction also mean it won't slip off of tables or be knocked over easily.

Insignia Apple Watch Cable with Silicone Cable Wrap The Insignia Apple Watch Cable with Silicone Cable Wrap allows for convenient traveling with a design that makes cable management easy.

Anker Folding Charging Pad

The Anker Folding Charging Pad is similar to the previously listed Insignia. But it has an advantage in the form of its hinged charging surface that allows you to place your Apple Watch at a slight angle. Meaning if there's a case on it that might prevent the smartwatch from connecting properly, this design can prove beneficial. It also comes with a USB-C end.

Anker Folding Charging Pad Anker's Folding Charging Pad is a convenient accessory, great for angled charging, and has a USB-C connector.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

An official Apple Watch accessory, the Magnetic Charging Dock is perfect for those trying to minimize the number of cables they carry and make more use of the Lightning Cables they have around. The circular pad comes with a pop-out charging stand that can be angled to avoid any inconvenience if you happen to use a Solo Loop or bands with a similar design.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock has a detachable cable design and pop-out charging surface, which you can configure in various angles.

Alternate: Apple MagSafe Duo

Belkin Boost Charge Pro

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro is an accessory to get if you own several devices that are part of the Apple Ecosystem. Not only does it let you charge your Apple Watch with ease, but it can also provide 15W of power to your iPhone and keep your AirPods ready to go when required. The design of this stand also makes it a nice addition to your bedroom or study. It also comes with a wall adapter in the box.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro Belkin Boost Charge Pro is the accessory to help you keep on top of your Apple devices and their charging needs.

Alternative: Belkin Boost Charge

Satechi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

The Satechi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features a one-stop approach to keep your Apple Watch charged along with your iPhone and AirPods -- similar to the Belkin Boost Charge Pro. It can provide 7.5W of power to your iPhone, 5W to your AirPods, and the standard 2.5W to your Apple Watch, which will have it charged from 0 to 100 in about two hours.

Unfortunately, this accessory does not come with a power adapter. So when you do purchase one, make sure it's rated 20W or higher, as recommended by its manufacturer.

Satechi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand The Satechi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is an elegant charging solution for the various Apple device you own.

NOMAD Base Station - Apple Watch Edition

The NOMAD Base Station acts as a central for charging more than one of your devices. It has a three-coil design that makes wirelessly powering more than two devices on the platform easy and also has USB-A and USB-C (18W) output ports to charge additional devices (even a MacBook).

The Black Leather padded surface can have AirPods and an iPhone placed on it, while the Apple Watch chargers via an MFI-certified puck. The accessory also ships with an adapter in the box.

NOMAD Base Station - Apple Watch Edition The NOMAD Base Station is a luxury accessory great for charging up to five devices at one time.

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock

The Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock is a simple accessory that has a built-in MFI-certified Apple Watch Charger that will power your wearable at full blast. Its compact design makes it easy to store in your backpack or on your desk at work. It is also compatible with every Apple Watch model released.

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock The Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock is a small accessory that adds immense convenience if you're ever in a pinch.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank

The Satechi Quatro features a 10000 mAh battery that you can use to charge your Apple Watch multiple times -- if required. It also features a wireless charging surface that you can use to power accessories like AirPods, while the USB-C port can output 18W of power to charge your iPhone. There's also an additional USB-A port if you want to charge more devices.

Satechi Quatro The Satechi Quatro features a 10000 mAh cell perfect for managing multiple devices when out on the move.

Alternate: iWALK Portable Charger