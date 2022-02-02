Google says the Pixel 6 series is selling excellently

Yesterday, Google reported its quarterly revenue and the numbers are looking good. For Q4 2021, Alphabet, Google's parent company, reported revenue of $75.32 billion. This is a jump of 32% year on year. The company also reported $257 billion in overall revenue for 2021 — a 41% increase from 2020.

As always, ads were the biggest money churner for the company. Google search brought in $43.3 billion through ad revenue whereas YouTube brought in $8.6 billion through ad revenue. Other Google services such as Cloud also showed remarkable improvement with $5.6 billion in revenue. However, the revenue generated was still not enough as the company reported $890 million in losses.

"Our fourth quarter revenues of $75 billion, up 32% year over year, reflected broad-based strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity, as well as substantial ongoing revenue growth from Google Cloud. Our investments have helped us drive this growth by delivering the services that people, our partners, and businesses need, and we continue to invest in long-term opportunities." — Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet

Pixel 6 makes its mark as Google touts 'quarterly sales record' for Pixel phones

One of the key highlights of the earnings call, though, was the Pixel 6 series. Google says that the company broke its sales records last quarter (Q4 2021). Despite the supply chain issues, Pixel phones touched "quarterly sales record" thanks to the introduction of Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 5a.

"Our deep investment in AI technologies continues to drive extraordinary and helpful experiences for people and businesses, across our most important products. Q4 saw ongoing strong growth in our advertising business, which helped millions of businesses thrive and find new customers, a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our Cloud business continuing to grow strongly." — Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet

Exact numbers weren't shared, but it's good to see Google growing its smartphone business with the Pixel 6 series. As we recall, Pixel 6 marked a major change as the company went full-on with flagship specs, premium design and material, and even its own Tensor silicon chip in the smartphone. With the smartphone priced in the sub-$600 segment, it gave tough competition to Apple's iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S21 series.

It's also important to note that Google posted quarterly sales records despite the company facing supply chain issues shipping with the Pixel 6 series. And the fact that the Pixel 6 series is not available in most of the European countries and Asian markets. We hope Google continues to grow its smartphone business this year, with the company launching the Pixel 7 series worldwide.

You can watch the recording of Alphbet's earnings call video here:

Source: Google | Via: 9to5Google, AndroidPolice