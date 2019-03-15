A history of failing: from Allo to RED | #PNWeekly 349

The demise and de-escalation of several hardware and software projects in mobile technology over the past few weeks. Google has finally downed Allo and has gone further to shut down internal projects on tablets and laptops. Razer’s new profitability track has killed off the notion of a third phone. And RED, while not admitting defeat, has admitted defeat when it comes to the Hydrogen One. But where it will take its efforts next is anyone’s guess — patents take a long time to publish.

We talk about the history of failure and have a special announcement to share with you on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 1pm Eastern on March 15 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts.

Joshua Vergara

Brandon Miniman

Jaime Rivera

Jules Wang

