Alleged specs of Galaxy A73 and three other upcoming mid-range Samsung phones emerge

We know that Samsung has been working on at least four Galaxy A-series models for quite some time. Models such as Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A73, all have leaked in the past. Ahead of the official announcement, the specifications of some of these smartphones have been leaked.

Tipster @Shadow_Leak took to Twitter to leak the specifications of four of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphones. According to the leaker, Galaxy A23 will come with a 6.6-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor and come with a quad-camera setup on the back. This quad-camera setup will include a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP cameras. The phone is said to support 5G and come with a hefty 5,000mAh battery and support for 15W wired charging.

The costlier Galaxy A33 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, though there is said to be no support for high-refresh rates. The Galaxy A33 is said to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chipset and have a similar quad-camera setup at the back. Galaxy A33's camera setup will include one 48MP primary camera, one 8MP ultra-wide lens, one 5MP macro sensor, and one 2MP depth lens. Similar to A23, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W charging, according to the leaker.

In addition to Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A23, alleged specifications of the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53 have also been leaked:

Category Galaxy A53 Galaxy A73 Display 6.52-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ Processor Exynos 1200 Snapdragon 750G Camera setup 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP 108MP+12MP+8MP+2MP Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging NA 25W

These mid-range smartphones are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Source: Twitter | Via: Sammobile